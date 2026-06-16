Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Has $29.14 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 5.2% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley sharply raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 from $767 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing strong earnings, improving hard-disk-drive pricing, and expectations that supply shortages could last through at least 2028. Benzinga reference

Morgan Stanley sharply raised its price target on to $1,035 from $767 and reiterated an rating, citing strong earnings, improving hard-disk-drive pricing, and expectations that supply shortages could last through at least 2028. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of rising AI data-center demand, with broader tech and memory/storage stocks also gaining on improved sector sentiment. Yahoo Finance reference

Analysts and market reports highlighted as a beneficiary of rising AI data-center demand, with broader tech and memory/storage stocks also gaining on improved sector sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s recent debt redemption, which removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, may be viewed as a modest balance-sheet positive because it reduces leverage and improves financial flexibility. Yahoo Finance reference

Seagate’s recent debt redemption, which removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, may be viewed as a modest balance-sheet positive because it reduces leverage and improves financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Seagate executives, including CEO William D. Mosley and CFO Gianluca Romano, disclosed insider share sales dated June 12. Several trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, so they are not necessarily a negative signal on fundamentals.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of STX opened at $1,018.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $1,032.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,556,175.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,277,188.23. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,653 shares of company stock worth $117,161,746. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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