Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 7.3% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings in ASML were worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 1.6%

ASML stock opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,913.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,551.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish note calling ASML “expensive, rare, but still worth buying,” with a $2,173 price target that implies meaningful upside. The article says ASML’s growth should be supported by EUV lithography demand, high-NA EUV adoption, installed-base services, and metrology/inspection sales. ASML: Expensive, Rare, But Still Worth Buying

Seeking Alpha published a bullish note calling ASML “expensive, rare, but still worth buying,” with a $2,173 price target that implies meaningful upside. The article says ASML’s growth should be supported by EUV lithography demand, high-NA EUV adoption, installed-base services, and metrology/inspection sales. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its buy rating on ASML, reinforcing the market’s view that the company remains a key beneficiary of AI and advanced semiconductor spending. MarketScreener coverage of Bernstein rating

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its rating on ASML, reinforcing the market’s view that the company remains a key beneficiary of AI and advanced semiconductor spending. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported purchases under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence in the business. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reported purchases under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains strong, with reports that chip stocks and semis-focused ETFs have been among the most-traded and have rallied sharply. That sector momentum is helping support ASML as a core supplier to the chip industry.

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains strong, with reports that chip stocks and semis-focused ETFs have been among the most-traded and have rallied sharply. That sector momentum is helping support ASML as a core supplier to the chip industry. Neutral Sentiment: Several opinion pieces argue that while ASML is strategically important for projects like Elon Musk’s “Terafab,” investors should be cautious because the stock is already trading at a premium valuation. These comments may temper upside but do not change the company’s fundamentals.

Several opinion pieces argue that while ASML is strategically important for projects like Elon Musk’s “Terafab,” investors should be cautious because the stock is already trading at a premium valuation. These comments may temper upside but do not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage suggests investors may prefer other AI/cash-flow names instead of ASML after its strong year-to-date and trailing earnings multiple expansion. This could create valuation headwinds if expectations get too high.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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