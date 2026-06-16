Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $18,450,000. Keysight Technologies makes up 3.3% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $356.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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