Tamar Securities LLC Buys 18,201 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,609 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 1.3% of Tamar Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $148.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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