Tamar Securities LLC Has $26.62 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,341 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of Tamar Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $355.20 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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