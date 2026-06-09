Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,312 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $317.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average of $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.82.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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