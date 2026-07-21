Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 92,017 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,596 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,017 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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