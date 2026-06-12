Tandemgrowth Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Tandemgrowth Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,557 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Tandemgrowth Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $953.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36. The company has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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