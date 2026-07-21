Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX is Trv Gp Iv LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Trv Gp Iv LLC cut its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Tango Therapeutics comprises about 50.0% of Trv Gp Iv LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trv Gp Iv LLC owned 4.42% of Tango Therapeutics worth $133,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 148,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

TNGX stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.12. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tango Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $798,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,835.37. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,989,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company's lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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