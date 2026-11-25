Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,023 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 211,544 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Tapestry worth $53,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $2,610,995,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $771,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,169,602 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $317,586,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Tapestry by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,769,905 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $249,751,000 after buying an additional 866,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Get Tapestry alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Tapestry from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joanne Crevoiserat sold 27,762 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $3,677,354.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 758,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,516,078.86. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 11,244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,518,389.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,122,963.84. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,648 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,376. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Tapestry had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 274.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Tapestry's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc. is a global fashion company whose portfolio includes Coach and Kate Spade New York. The company designs and sells handbags, accessories, footwear, apparel, jewelry and other lifestyle products through retail stores, e-commerce and wholesale partners. Based in New York, Tapestry serves customers in North America and international markets, including Asia and Europe. Its brands reach consumers through company-operated stores and digital channels as well as select department stores and other retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report