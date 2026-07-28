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Target Corporation $TGT Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Target logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Target stake by 31.9% in the first quarter, buying 67,004 additional shares to hold 277,289 shares worth approximately $33.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 79.73% of Target.
  • Target reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $25.44 billion; revenue rose 6.7% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.50–$8.50.
  • Target raised its quarterly dividend from $1.14 to $1.16 per share, equivalent to an annualized $4.64 dividend and a 3.3% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $132.15.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,289 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Target worth $33,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore set a $130.00 target price on Target in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus set a $150.00 price target on Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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