Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,544 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Target were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the retailer's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $139.98 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.Target's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.96.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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