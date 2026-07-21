Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,981 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 51,477 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Target were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the retailer's stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is 60.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore set a $130.00 price target on Target in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

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About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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