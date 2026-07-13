Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,566 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Target were worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 245.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $142.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.Target's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here