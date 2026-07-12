Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,740 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 270,809 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Target were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,986. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here