Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,442 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 732,521 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Target worth $143,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Target by 245.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 134.9% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.15.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $136.85 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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