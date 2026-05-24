Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,005 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Target worth $87,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Target by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Stock Down 0.4%

TGT stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Article: TGT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Early Strategy Gains

Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Article: Analyst price target increases for Target

Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Article: Prediction: Can Target Stock Reach $175 by 2027?

Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Not all the news was upbeat: Freedom Capital downgraded Target to hold from strong-buy, and some recent articles warned that competition from Walmart and Costco, plus concerns about consumer sentiment, could pressure the turnaround if spending weakens. Article: Target downgrade and cautionary commentary

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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