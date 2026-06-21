Targeted Financial Services LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,807 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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