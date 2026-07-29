Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Position Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,380 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,407 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $84,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 96.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,554,498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $148,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,558 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $84,771,000 after buying an additional 1,005,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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