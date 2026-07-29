Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,342 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 60,240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $84,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 96.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,554,498 shares of the construction company's stock worth $148,774,000 after buying an additional 1,251,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 1,054,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company's stock worth $84,771,000 after buying an additional 1,005,116 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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