Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 53,786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,274,000 after buying an additional 1,497,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 96.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,554,498 shares of the construction company's stock worth $148,774,000 after buying an additional 1,251,558 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 1,054,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company's stock worth $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $80.00 to $72.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.2%

TMHC opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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