Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 838,699 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.00% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 14.04. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taysha Gene Therapies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taysha Gene Therapies wasn't on the list.

While Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here