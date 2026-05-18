TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,058 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $225.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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