TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 3,836 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average of $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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