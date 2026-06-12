TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 265.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $419.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $395.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals.

TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging.

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging. Neutral Sentiment: Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC.

Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market.

Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also pushing for tighter semiconductor trade rules involving Chinese firms, adding another regulatory risk for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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