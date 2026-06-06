TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,302 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 126,784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $65,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GM stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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