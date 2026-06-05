TD Asset Management Inc Buys 21,716 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $187,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

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Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $507.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $521.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $502.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.74.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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