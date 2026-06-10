TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 88,577 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $278.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

More Nebius Group News

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Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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