TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 29,072 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

More lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Trading Up 3.2%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $262.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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