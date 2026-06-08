TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,607 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $28,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $454.25 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $456.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $294.07 and a one year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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