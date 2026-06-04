TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,495 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.60% of Howmet Aerospace worth $497,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,713,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,298,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $248.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.35.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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