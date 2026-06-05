TD Asset Management Inc Has $138.86 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,546 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.29% of Chemed worth $138,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,444,879.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 122.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,067,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 160.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 10,291.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,107 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE CHE opened at $431.70 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $408.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.45. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $565.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $501.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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