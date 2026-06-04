TD Asset Management Inc Has $244.02 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,611 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $244,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,044.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.90 and a 12 month high of $1,073.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $927.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here