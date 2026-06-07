TD Asset Management Inc Has $37.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,826 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 26,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in NIKE were worth $37,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $311,000. United Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.04.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3%

NKE stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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