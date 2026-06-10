TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.73 Million Stake in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,526 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Celcuity worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $38,334,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 910.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769,891 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2,208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,241,000 after purchasing an additional 624,379 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 target price on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CELC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.10.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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