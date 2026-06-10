TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.74 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,994,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,001,885,000 after buying an additional 2,547,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,867,001,000 after buying an additional 1,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $185,565,000 after buying an additional 209,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,321,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $666,300,000 after buying an additional 170,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,548 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $196,879,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $549,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $204.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $306.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Gold wasn't on the list.

While Royal Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here