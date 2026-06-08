TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 83,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,176,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $231,343,000 after acquiring an additional 299,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $185.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50 day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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