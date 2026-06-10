TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,133 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company's stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock worth $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 4.7%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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