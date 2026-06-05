TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,156 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $96,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ADI opened at $428.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $217.02 and a one year high of $439.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $380.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

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About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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