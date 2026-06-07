TD Asset Management Inc Sells 359,569 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 359,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 92.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,046 shares of company stock valued at $708,911. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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