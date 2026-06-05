TD Asset Management Inc Sells 74,610 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,603 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 74,610 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,460,537 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,800,550,000 after acquiring an additional 625,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,665,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,485,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,203,865 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,067,055,000 after acquiring an additional 327,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic beat fiscal Q4 revenue and earnings estimates, driven by strong demand in cardiovascular devices, cardiac ablation, and medical-surgical products, which helped fuel the stock’s rebound.

Medtronic beat fiscal Q4 revenue and earnings estimates, driven by strong demand in cardiovascular devices, cardiac ablation, and medical-surgical products, which helped fuel the stock’s rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, signaling confidence in cash generation and rewarding income-focused investors.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, signaling confidence in cash generation and rewarding income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted expanded Hugo robotic-assisted surgery filings and FDA activity, suggesting additional growth opportunities in surgical robotics. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system into general and gynecologic specialties in the United States

Management highlighted expanded Hugo robotic-assisted surgery filings and FDA activity, suggesting additional growth opportunities in surgical robotics. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained or upgraded bullish views, including BTIG’s upgrade to Buy and TD Cowen’s reiterated Buy, reinforcing optimism after the earnings beat. Wall Street May Be Mispricing Medtronic, Analyst Says

Several analysts maintained or upgraded bullish views, including BTIG’s upgrade to Buy and TD Cowen’s reiterated Buy, reinforcing optimism after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets while keeping neutral or hold ratings, including JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs, Baird, and Deutsche Bank, which reflects more cautious valuation views rather than a major change in the long-term story.

Some analysts trimmed price targets while keeping neutral or hold ratings, including JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs, Baird, and Deutsche Bank, which reflects more cautious valuation views rather than a major change in the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic is also managing cardiovascular device recalls tied to sterile barrier concerns, creating an ongoing overhang even as newer product launches gain traction.

Medtronic is also managing cardiovascular device recalls tied to sterile barrier concerns, creating an ongoing overhang even as newer product launches gain traction. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS guidance came in slightly below the consensus estimate, and management noted tariff-related and margin pressure concerns, which may limit further upside. MDT Q4 Earnings Call Points to Another Year of Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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