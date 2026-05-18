TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 17,944 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.23 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here