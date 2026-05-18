TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,288 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $189.66 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $192.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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