TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,849 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,417,000 after purchasing an additional 828,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,253,827,000 after purchasing an additional 406,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,223,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,683,000 after purchasing an additional 388,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $125.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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