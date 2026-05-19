TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 7,709 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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