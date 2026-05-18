TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in CME Group by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in CME Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $298.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.17 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

Trending Headlines about CME Group

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Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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