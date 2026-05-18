TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,312 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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