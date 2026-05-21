TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 7,708 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.0%

MRVL opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $193.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.70.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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