TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 9,822 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $210.54 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.25 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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