TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,485 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of TD SYNNEX worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Ossiam increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

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TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SNX opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.32.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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